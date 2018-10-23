LAUGHINGSTOCK:

Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was asked on Sunday night if he thought Donald Trump, who endorsed him, was a good role model for children.





DeSantis, who recorded a now famous campaign ad in which he taught his children the president's slogans and policies, responded by saying he thought Trump did the right thing by moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.





Referring to his opponent, the Democrat Andrew Gillum, the Republican said: "I know Andrew didn't support that and doesn't think that's right."





Gillum looked at the host of the first debate of the race, Jake Tapper of CNN, and said: "I'm confused by the question."





"The question," Tapper said, "was whether or not he thinks President Trump is a good role model for the children of Florida."





"That's what I thought," Gillum said, drawing laughter from the audience. "No, he's not. Donald Trump is weak, and he performs as all weak people do. They become bullies, and Mr DeSantis is his acolyte. He's trying out to be the Trump apprentice. At every turn he's tweeting him."