KNOWING YOUR ENEMIES:





A Saudi intelligence official fired for his alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi met in early 2017 with an ally of Donald Trump and an Israeli social media strategist to discuss the potential overthrow of the Iranian regime, the Daily Beast reported Friday.





Donald and the Salafi are united in their opposition to Islamic democracy, not just their terror of journalists.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 27, 2018 8:09 AM

