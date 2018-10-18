October 18, 2018

KNOWING YOUR ENEMIES:

Saudi Arabia bans journalist for criticising Donald Trump (Samuel Osborne,  5 December 2016, The Independent)

A Saudi Arabian journalist and commentator has been banned by his country for criticising US President-elect Donald Trump.

Jamal Khashoggi has been banned from writing in newspapers, making TV appearances and attending conferences, Middle East Eye reports.

After Mr Khashoggi criticised Mr Trump's Middle East policies at a Washington think-tank on 10 November, an official Saudi spokesman said he did not represent the Kingdom in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency.

