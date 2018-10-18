KNOWING YOUR ENEMIES:

A Saudi Arabian journalist and commentator has been banned by his country for criticising US President-elect Donald Trump.





Jamal Khashoggi has been banned from writing in newspapers, making TV appearances and attending conferences, Middle East Eye reports.





After Mr Khashoggi criticised Mr Trump's Middle East policies at a Washington think-tank on 10 November, an official Saudi spokesman said he did not represent the Kingdom in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency.