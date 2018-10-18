October 18, 2018
KNOWING YOUR ENEMIES:
Saudi Arabia bans journalist for criticising Donald Trump (Samuel Osborne, 5 December 2016, The Independent)
A Saudi Arabian journalist and commentator has been banned by his country for criticising US President-elect Donald Trump.Jamal Khashoggi has been banned from writing in newspapers, making TV appearances and attending conferences, Middle East Eye reports.After Mr Khashoggi criticised Mr Trump's Middle East policies at a Washington think-tank on 10 November, an official Saudi spokesman said he did not represent the Kingdom in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2018 4:32 PM