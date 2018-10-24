KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

A fresh beginning to gather Reformist forces under one roof is perhaps the best way to describe the nascent Parliament of Reforms, a new assembly whose charter is set to be approved at the Council for Coordination of the Reforms Front by mid-November.





The idea of a comprehensive and democratic entity to represent Iran's Reform movement has been on the table for quite some time, and a number of names have been suggested for it over the years. For example, the Executives of Construction Party once called for the "National Assembly of the Reformists." Top Reformist strategist Saeed Hajjarian talked about "the hard core" of the Reform movement and 100 young activists, in an open letter to former Reformist President Mohammad Khatami (1997-2005), spoke of the need to create a "National Institution of Reforms."





All those ideas appear to have converged in what is now billed as the Parliament of Reforms. Freedom Movement of Iran member and political activist Emad Bahavar is one of the figures actively engaged in writing the charter of the emerging body.





Bahavar told Al-Monitor that "26 to 27 parties, a majority of Reformist politicians and figures who believe in the inclusiveness of this institution as well as certain individuals who are trusted within the camp, have shared their thoughts on this subject." He added, "If a new Reformist front is to be established, a wide spectrum of groups and forces should be involved so it can be registered [with the Interior Ministry] as a coalition of Reformist parties."