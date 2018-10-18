October 18, 2018
KEEPING IT FACT FREE SINCE 6/16/15!:
Jamal Khashoggi: Pompeo all smiles in meeting with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman over journalist disappearance (Tom Barnes, 10/18/18, Independent)
When asked if Saudi authorities had disclosed whether Mr Khashoggi was alive or dead, the secretary of state claimed the matter had not come up during discussions."I don't want to talk about any of the facts, they didn't want to either..."
Maybe the Sa'uds dissolved Mr. Pompeo's conscience is acid too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2018 4:04 AM