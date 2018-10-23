October 23, 2018
JUST ADD "SOCIALIST":
'I'm a nationalist!': Trump makes stunning confession he noted his aides warned him against (Dominique Jackson, 22 OCT 2018, Raw Story)
"They have a word that has become old fashion. Nationalist and they say we do not support the use of that word, but you know what I'm a nationalist."According to dictionary.com, the true definition of globalist is, "A person who advocates the interpretation or planning of economic and foreign policy in relation to events and developments throughout the world."
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 23, 2018 4:06 AM