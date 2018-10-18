JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:





Walk through the sliding glass doors of the Shirokane no Mori nursing home in Tokyo and you'll find a cabinet with individual cubbies where visitors can leave their shoes and borrow a pair of slippers.





It feels homey for the seniors and care workers who spend their days with them.





"I like Japan. It's very convenient. You can go to go anywhere by train," says 29-year-old Putu Supadmi, a care worker from Indonesia, through a translator. "I don't need any motorcycle or vehicles or cars. And everything is clean and the food is tasty. So I like it."





Supadmi has a big smile and a long black ponytail. She's been taking care of people at this nursing home for four years. Japan needs more workers like her because its aging population doesn't have enough workers to care for the elderly.





By 2040, one in three among Japan's 111 million people is projected to be elderly, according to Japan's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.





In the past, Japan allowed mostly highly skilled professionals in the country. Now, due to severe labor shortages, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered the government to look into new policies that would attract less skilled workers to fill additional jobs.