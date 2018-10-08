IT'S OUR AMERICA, NOT DONALD'S:

October 8, 2018
A white woman was harassing two Hispanic women in a supermarket. Then something incredible happened (Independent, 10/08/18)
A woman was arrested and another hailed a 'shero' after a racist incident against two Hispanic women in a Colorado shop.An American woman, who has been identified as Linda Dwire, was caught on film arguing with a woman called Kamira Trent, who had intervened after she saw Dwire harass two people for speaking Spanish.The footage, which has been viewed more than half a million times, shows Trent and Dwire shouting at one another before Trent escorts her out of a City Market store in Rifle.Trent shouts:I'm calling the cops. You leave these women alone! Get out!"You come from a generation that's destroying this country," Dwire fires back."No I do not. I have respect. You do not harass people," Trent responds.
