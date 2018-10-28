IT'S JUST POLITICS:

Montpelier -- In an era of mud-slinging and namecalling in national politics, a duet performed by rival candidates for the Vermont Legislature is resonating with voters far beyond a village library where they performed.





Lucy Rogers, a Democrat running for the Vermont House in rural Lamoille County, came up with the idea to perform with her Republican competitor, Zac Mayo, after a recent debate "as a nice way to end on a positive note." The 23-year-old cellist had learned through talking with Mayo during the primary election he was also a musician. She emailed him two weeks before the Oct. 10 forum and he agreed. They practiced for about two hours and then sang and played the song Society by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder for the debategoers at a local library.





"Society, have mercy on me, I hope you're not angry if I disagree. Society, crazy and deep, I hope you're not lonely without me," they crooned.