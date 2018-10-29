IT'S AS IF FOMENTING HATE HAS CONSEQUENCES:

Cesar Sayoc stood in the throng of shouting, teeth-gnashing Trump supporters and joined a chant directed at news cameras.





"CNN sucks! CNN sucks!" they screamed. "Tell the truth! Tell the truth!"





Sayoc had seemingly found his tribe at the Trump rally in February 2017.





In previously unreleased video captured by the crew of filmmaker Michael Moore, the sleeveless shirt Sayoc wore that day in Melbourne, Fla., featured a collage of pro-Trump imagery, and his sign, like his chants, derided CNN -- perhaps the most frequent target of Trump's anti-media rage.