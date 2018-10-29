IT'D BE HELPFUL TO HAVE AN ADMINISTRATION THAT WOULD HOLD HIM TO THAT:

Mr Bolsonaro, who won just over 55 per cent of the votes on Sunday, tried to allay fears about his win, saying he would "pacify" Brazil following an election campaign repeatedly marred by violence.

"This country belongs to all of us, Brazilians by birth or by heart, a Brazil of diverse opinions, colours and orientations," he said. Mr Bolsonaro also said he wanted "to change the destiny of Brazil". [...]





Mr Haddad, who took just under 45 per cent of the votes, promised to fight for human rights and the rule of law.





"We have the responsibility to mount an opposition, putting national interests, the interests of the entire Brazilian people, above everything," the Workers' Party candidate told supporters.





"Brazil has possibly never needed the exercise of citizenship more than right now."