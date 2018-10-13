October 13, 2018
IT WAS A VITAL FIGHT FOR dEMOCRATS TO LOSE:
Poll: Americans Disapprove Of Kavanaugh -- And Want Congress To Investigate Him (Cody Fenwick, October 13, 2018, AlterNet)
Overall, 51 percent of American disapprove of his appointment to the Supreme Court, while only 41 percent approve.An even larger majority of people support a further congressional objection of Kavanaugh -- 53 percent -- while only 43 percent oppose a probe. Women as a whole support an investigation 58 percent to 37 percent, while men are nearly evenly split on that matter, with 47 percent supporting an investigation and 49 percent opposing it.
