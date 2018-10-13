IT WAS A VITAL FIGHT FOR dEMOCRATS TO LOSE:

Overall, 51 percent of American disapprove of his appointment to the Supreme Court, while only 41 percent approve.





An even larger majority of people support a further congressional objection of Kavanaugh -- 53 percent -- while only 43 percent oppose a probe. Women as a whole support an investigation 58 percent to 37 percent, while men are nearly evenly split on that matter, with 47 percent supporting an investigation and 49 percent opposing it.