October 25, 2018
IS IT THE MAR-A-LAGO ZIP CODE?:
Investigation Into Pipe Bombs Turns Toward Florida as More Trump Critics Are Targeted (William K. Rashbaum, Alan Feuer and Adam Goldman, Oct. 25, 2018, The Guardian)
Federal authorities investigating a spate of pipe bombs sent this week to several prominent critics of President Trump have turned their attention toward southern Florida, believing that a number of the explosive devices were mailed from the area, two people briefed on the matter said Thursday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 25, 2018 5:18 PM