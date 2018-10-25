October 25, 2018

IS IT THE MAR-A-LAGO ZIP CODE?:

Investigation Into Pipe Bombs Turns Toward Florida as More Trump Critics Are Targeted (William K. Rashbaum, Alan Feuer and Adam Goldman, Oct. 25, 2018, The Guardian)

Federal authorities investigating a spate of pipe bombs sent this week to several prominent critics of President Trump have turned their attention toward southern Florida, believing that a number of the explosive devices were mailed from the area, two people briefed on the matter said Thursday.

