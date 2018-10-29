INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

With nearly 1.5 million votes already cast and Election Day less than two weeks away, Andrew Gillum should move quickly to provide more complete answers about his interaction with undercover FBI agents who were investigating corruption in Tallahassee. The Democratic nominee for governor's confusing responses this week about a ticket to the Broadway musical Hamilton are not reassuring. He should be more forthright, and he should seek the immediate release of all records collected in an ongoing state ethics investigation.