October 15, 2018

INDIAN GIVER:

Trump denies making the million-dollar offer to Elizabeth Warren he definitely made (JOE BERKOWITZ,  10/15/18, Co.Exist)

Now that Warren's taken this step to prove the authenticity of her claim, she was understandably curious about whether Donald Trump would in fact make good on his million-dollar offer. (She would prefer the donation go to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center.) When a swarm of reporters asked him about it on Monday, though, the president responded in a way that would be unusual for anybody with less of a laissez-faire relationship to reality: He denied ever making the offer.

