INCOMPETENCE IS NO BAR TO THE rIGHT'S LOVE:

"More Johnny English than James Bond," was how British Security Minister Ben Wallace branded the failed assassination of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal on British soil last March, for which UK authorities blame Russia's military intelligence service the GRU, pronounced "Groo."





Given that even Russian media as partisan as Sputnik are now conceding that the two suspects fingered by London are, indeed, GRU officers, the Skripal saga is starting to make the feared spy agency look farcical.





It is a major turnaround from the early days of the investigation. Then, British authorities pointed the finger, but failed to produce evidence. As a result, London's version of events was roundly mocked by Russian ministers, spokespersons and media, which also produced a range of conspiracy theories.





Most asserted that Russia was blameless, that it was Western powers attempting to blacken Russia's reputation.





Things look different now. Much more data has recently emerged that goes far beyond the Skripal case. It reveals malignant and, at times, sloppy GRU activities taking place around the globe - activities which would appear to extend well beyond the remit of a military intelligence organization.





With incompetence by Moscow operatives being revealed not only by Western counter-intelligence, but even by investigative websites using open-source data, some of which has now been confirmed by Russia media, the derision voiced by Russian officials and pro-Kremlin media is ringing increasingly false.