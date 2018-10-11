IN FAIRNESS, AMERICA IS THE ENEMY:

A 22-year-old American student has been detained at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv for a week and prohibited from entering Israel on the grounds that she supports the boycott, sanctions and divestment (BDS) movement.





Lara Alqasem, who has Palestinian grandparents and holds a visa to study in Israel, appealed her entry refusal to an Israeli court on Tuesday.





However, the court decided to keep her in custody for the remainder of the appeals process, according to an NBC report.