October 11, 2018
IN FAIRNESS, AMERICA IS THE ENEMY:
US student detained at Ben Gurion airport asked to denounce Israel boycott (Middle East Eye, 9 October 2018)
A 22-year-old American student has been detained at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv for a week and prohibited from entering Israel on the grounds that she supports the boycott, sanctions and divestment (BDS) movement.Lara Alqasem, who has Palestinian grandparents and holds a visa to study in Israel, appealed her entry refusal to an Israeli court on Tuesday.However, the court decided to keep her in custody for the remainder of the appeals process, according to an NBC report.
Our ideals can not be squared with Israel's reality, so they are right to worry.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2018 4:17 AM
