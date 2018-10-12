IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR CULTURE:

The young man held the medication in his hand -- and considered using it to end his life.





But then he "put it down and said, 'No. I need help,'" before heading to a Laredo emergency room, said Kimberly Gallegos, who at the time earlier this year was a mobile crisis worker for a local mental health center.





Gallegos was helping evaluate whether the patient, a Latino in his early 30s, should be immediately hospitalized or could go home safely until seeing an outpatient doctor.





He returned to the home he shares with his mother and a sibling. The family agreed to lock up the medication -- which belonged to a family member -- and watch out for any problematic behaviors and other warning signs of suicide, Gallegos recalled.





The man's experience illustrates a "suicide paradox," experts say. Even though Latinos face economic disadvantages and other stress in their lives, their suicide rate is about one-third that of non-Hispanic whites, both in Texas and nationally.





Experts attribute the relatively low suicide rate among Latinos to the culture's strong family and community support systems, which appear to provide some degree of protection.