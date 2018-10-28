I'D SEEN ARMED SECURITY AT A TEMPLE IN MIAMI, BUT...:

Jewish places of worship are considering ramping up security after the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, amid a growing atmosphere of hatred and intolerance encouraged by Donald Trump.





Eleven people were killed and six others were injured in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Following the massacre, Eric Robbins, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation in Atlanta, told CNN placing armed guards in holy places was a tough decision to make. "Trying to find a balance between being welcoming to a community and security is a difficult balance to find," Robbins said, noting that the synagogue he runs does have security teams.