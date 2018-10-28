HURTS SO GOOD:

8:42 p.m.: Roberts' head is spinning with matchups. After an intentional walk to Betts, Alex Wood comes in to face Andrew Benintendi, who reaches on a dribbler down the third-base line to load the bases. It's amazing how often soft contact produces something good. Kenta Maeda comes in to face Pearce and he drills on 0-1 fastball into right-center for a bases-clearing double. The Red Sox are so pumped up that Nunez punches Holt so hard in the chest it appears to actually hurt.