October 28, 2018
HURTS SO GOOD:
27 hours, 27 innings: A timeline of a wild two-night stretch of World Series baseball in L.A. (David Schoenfield, 10/28/18, ESPN)
8:42 p.m.: Roberts' head is spinning with matchups. After an intentional walk to Betts, Alex Wood comes in to face Andrew Benintendi, who reaches on a dribbler down the third-base line to load the bases. It's amazing how often soft contact produces something good. Kenta Maeda comes in to face Pearce and he drills on 0-1 fastball into right-center for a bases-clearing double. The Red Sox are so pumped up that Nunez punches Holt so hard in the chest it appears to actually hurt.
