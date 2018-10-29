HURRY FRIDAY:

-- FOR THE PASTRY --





8 ounces Plain flour

2 ounces Butter

2 ounces Lard ; (dripping / lard or veg fat)

1 pinch Salt





-- FOR THE FILLING --





3 large Potatoes

1 Onion

2 ounces Butter ; cut into thin flakes





Sift the flour and salt into a bowl and stir in the butter and lard, using your fingertips, rub in the butter until it resembles fine crumbs, then drizzle in just enough cold water to make the pastry form a ball, leave in the fridge to rest for ? an hour.





Meanwhile, peel the 3 large potatoes and 1 onion, cut the potato into thick slices and the onion in to half rings, parboil the potatoes until they are just soft but still holding their shape.





Sweat the onions off in a little butter until soft.





Drain the potatoes and layer into a pie dish the potatoes, onions, and butter flakes, into which you have rolled out a bottom layer of pastry, season with salt and pepper and top off with the top layer of pastry.





Bake at 180 degrees for approx ? hour until golden, serve immediately with your preferred condiment.