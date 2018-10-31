HOW IS THAT EVEN A CRIME?:

A scientist accused of attempted murder in Antarctica plunged a kitchen knife into his colleague because 'he was fed up with the man telling him the endings of books' he was reading from the research station library.





This is the reason given by scientific engineer Sergey Savitsky, 55, for his fury at welder Oleg Beloguzov, 52, says a Russian report.





It is believed to the first time that a man has been charged with the crime on the world's loneliest continent.





The men had previously spent four harsh years at Russia's isolated Bellingshausen station on King George Island, part of the South Shetland island group.