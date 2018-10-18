HISTORY ALWAYS REPEATS ITSELF:





This last episode, mainly about Juanita Broaddrick, was spookily well-timed to coincide with the Kavanaugh, where the role of the two parties was simply reversed.





Similarly, at the end of the series the big takeaway seems to be one simple thought experiment:





Suppose a legal case for sexual assault against Donald Trump, like Summer Zervos's.





Now suppose that Stormy Daniels, or whatever consensual partner, was called to testify but was willing to lie in court about the relationship and that Donald and Michael Cohen wrote out a set of talking points for her to pass to other witnesses to help them lie about it as well.





Would any Democrat in America really say that this was not obstruction of justice? Could any decent Republican honestly disagree?





Mr. Neyfakh makes a significant mistake in telling his story almost exclusively through the lens of the relationship between Bill and Monica, when the point is that they both sought to deny Paula Jones justice in an American court of law. That is the central truth of the impeachment that Clinton fans have to avoid.













Following is the text of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House on December 19.

1. The president provided perjurious, false and misleading testimony to the grand jury regarding the Paula Jones case and his relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Approved by House 228-206



3. The president obstructed justice in an effort to delay, impede, cover up and conceal the existence of evidence related to the Jones case.

Approved by House 221-212







Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2018 4:39 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd