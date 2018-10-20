HIS LIPS WERE MOVING:

The Trump administration just confirmed-for at least the second time-that there is no evidence then-candidate Donald Trump was wire-tapped at Trump Tower in late 2016.





In a 178-page court filing released late Friday night, the Department of Justice noted, "[t]he Government has made two acknowledgments" regarding claims that the previous administration of Barack Obama wiretapped Trump near the tail-end of the 2016 general election.





The latter man famously made those claims in a series of four tweets posted on the morning of March 4, 2017.