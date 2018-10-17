HE'S JUST GIVING US THE TAX HIKES AND REGULATION BOOM HE PROMISED:

[T]o recap: Trump's tariffs have caused higher prices, supply shortages and foreign tariff retaliation. The government has answered these by introducing price control legislation, setting up a Soviet-style government exemption framework and Depression-era government purchasing program, respectively. And these are Republican policies -- supposedly coming from the party of free markets and limited government.





Keep in mind that this big government response to tariffs comes in addition to the pain and uncertainty they've already caused consumers, small businesses, and exporters. I've aggregated more than 200 separate stories of businesses being negatively affected by tariffs.





The kicker: Tariffs aren't even improving the trade deficit -- their stated aim. The U.S. trade deficit increased to a six-month high in August, widening by the highest amount since January 2006 when adjusted for inflation as soybean exports declined further.