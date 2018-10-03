HE OUGHT TO TITLE HIS MEMOIRS "VICIOUS, VILE & SOULLESS":

The president's advisers and his Republican allies in the Senate have implored him to restrain himself in the fight to salvage Judge Kavanaugh's nomination, and for the most part, he has kept to defending the nominee and accusing Democrats of a "con game" while not overtly disparaging Dr. Blasey. On a couple of occasions, he broke from script and directly questioned her account as unbelievable, drawing a rebuke from Ms. Collins, who called his comments "appalling," but this was the first time he mocked Dr. Blasey in this way.





Mr. Trump's impression of Dr. Blasey, 51, a research psychologist at Stanford University and a psychology professor at Palo Alto University who also goes by her married name, Ford, drew a pointed retort on Tuesday night from Michael R. Bromwich, one of her lawyers.





"A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford," he wrote on Twitter. "Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice."