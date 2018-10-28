GOOSE/GANDER:

Democrats eager to investigate the Trump administration if they seize the House would have the GOP to thank for one of their most potent tools -- a sweeping subpoena authority that Democratic lawmakers denounced as an abusive power grab three years ago.





House Republicans changed the rules in 2015 to allow many of their committee chairmen to issue subpoenas without consulting the minority party, overriding Democrats objections that likened the tactic to something out of the McCarthy era.





Now the weapon that the GOP wielded dozens of times against Barack Obama's agencies could allow Democrats to bombard President Donald Trump's most controversial appointees with demands for information. And many Democrats are itching to use it.





"The Republicans have set the standard and, by God, we're going to emulate that standard," Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) told POLITICO.