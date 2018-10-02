GONNA HAVE TO RESIST HARDER TO HAVE A RATIONALE:

The senator spent much of his address Monday talking about the modern state of political partisanship, which he described as "a sickness in our system" that has infected the whole country. But he drew an immediate parallel to the Kavanaugh controversy when he referenced pushback he received when he called for his Senate colleagues to hear both Kavanaugh and Ford with an open mind.





"It is surely a symptom of our disease that such a modest plea was met with rage from all sides," Flake said. "It was an interesting experiment really. Like dipping a toe into a pool of piranhas."





In an appearance earlier in the day in Boston, Flake said he wants to ensure that the FBI is able to do a "real investigation" into the allegations.





Flake has spent the last few days broadening the possibility that he may reject Kavanaugh's nomination when the full Senate votes. In an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes, Flake stated that Kavanaugh's nomination would be over if it was found he had lied in his testimony.





In an interview after he spoke Monday night, Flake doubled down on that threat but he left room for the possibility that he could still support Kavanaugh if it were found he had lied about his history with alcohol, as some former high school and college classmates of Kavanaugh have charged since his testimony.





"Lying about your drinking, that's a little tougher and more fungible answer, I think, as to what drinking in excess means," said Flake. "But if he lied on particular things that were demonstrable, then that's disqualifying."







