GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:

(ADDISON NUGENT, OCT 04 2018, OZY)

McDonald's is a popular tourist drop-in, as exhausted travelers revel in both its Americanness -- everything just where you left it -- and its slight French touches, like macarons for dessert. But French people love their American fast food too. "Metro, boulot, dodo" goes a popular French phrase describing busy city life: subway, job, sleep. But it's not uncommon to hear a slightly different version: Metro, boulot, McDo.





While France has the second-highest number of McDonald's restaurants in Europe (Germany is still No. 1), it's seen a 4 percent growth just since 2016. And it's way out ahead of any other fast-food chain: The Bertrand Group, which owns Burger King, Au Bureau, Quick and Hippopotamus, earned less than $2 billion in 2017.