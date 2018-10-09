FORGOT THE BLACKS AND HAWAIIANS...:

Fliers blaming Jews for the sexual assault allegations against newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were posted on two University of California campuses, Berkeley and Davis, as well as at Vassar and Marist colleges, both located in the same city in New York state.





"Every time some Anti-White, Anti-American, Anti-freedom event takes place, you look at it, and it's Jews behind it," the fliers discovered Monday read.