FILLING THE JEB-SHAPED HOLE IN THE PARTY:

Of likely GOP primary or caucus voters in 2020, 52 percent in New Hampshire and 51 percent in Iowa said they would consider casting their vote for the outgoing U.N. ambassador over Trump. None of the nine other potential Republican challengers -- whom Applecart declined to name -- were able to garner the support of more than 50 percent of the voters surveyed.





Haley also had the lowest number of respondents saying they would not consider voting for her -- 40 percent in New Hampshire and 38 percent in Iowa.





Voters in South Carolina, another early primary state where Haley also happened to be governor for six years, were not surveyed as part of the poll.



