October 9, 2018
FILLING THE BUSH-SHAPED HOLE:
Nikki Haley is popular across the political spectrum (Dave Lawler, 10/09/18, Axios)
A former Trump critic who won over many of the president's supporters by joining his administration, Haley has avoided most of the political mudslinging in Washington from her perch at the UN. She's not just popular with Republicans -- a Quinnipiac poll from April found that 55% of Democrats approve of her. That's unheard of in this political climate.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 9, 2018 6:10 PM