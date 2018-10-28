FIGHTING THE DRAG:

While Senate Republicans are growing increasingly optimistic about their chances of adding to their 51-seat majority, the mood among their House counterparts is deeply pessimistic. Despite an enthusiasm boost among red-state conservatives, outside GOP groups are still scrambling to protect rank-and-file members who looked in solid shape several months ago.





In the last week, the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC has spent money to protect Reps. Fred Upton in Michigan, Mia Love in Utah, Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington, and George Holding in North Carolina. They're trying to salvage several conservative-minded seats where Republican congressmen retired, including those of Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin, Rep. Dennis Ross in Florida, and Tom Garrett of Virginia. These are all districts President Trump carried, but have enough suburban constituencies where the president is a drag on the GOP candidates.





The National Republican Congressional Committee is also spending money to help Georgia Rep. Karen Handel, who narrowly survived a costly special election race last year, and Florida Rep. Brian Mast, who won bipartisan support for embracing gun control measures after the Parkland school shooting. Along with CLF, they're also aiding Herrera Beutler fend off a surprising challenge from Carolyn Long, a little-known Democratic college professor.