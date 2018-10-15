October 15, 2018
FAKE BILLIONAIRE ATTACKS REAL INDIAN?:
Warren DNA analysis points to Native American heritage (AP, 10/15/18)
The analysis on the Massachusetts Democrat was done by Stanford University professor Carlos D. Bustamante, The Boston Globe reported Monday. He concluded Warren's ancestry is mostly European but says "the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor."Bustamante, a prominent expert in the field of DNA analysis, determined Warren's pure Native American ancestor appears "in the range of six to 10 generations ago."
