DYING BEFORE THEY EVER GOT RICH:

The birth rate did see a bump in 2016, the first year the new policy was in effect. The number of newborns that year jumped 1.31 million year-on-year, ending up just shy of 18 million. Still, that fell far short of government hopes that the number of annual births could top 20 million. And experts warned that the boom would be short-lived: couples who wanted a second child would rush to do so in the first few years, leading the birth rate to stabilize and then fall.





That happened sooner than expected. The number of births in China in 2017 was down by 630,000 compared to 2016. According to Xinhua, China's state news agency, over 50 percent of children born in 2017 were not the first children in their families, suggesting that permitting a second child had indeed helped to boost the birth rate. But the new births were not enough to reverse the general trend of decline.





Zhai Zhenwu, the president of the China Population Association, believes the number of births in China will fall again in 2018 -- and keep falling. According to China Daily, Zhai predicted that "the number of people born will undoubtedly continue to fall this year, as well as over the next few years."