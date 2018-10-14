October 14, 2018
DUDE, HE WAS A SOBER ADULT WHEN HE ACTUALLY DID RAPE A WOMAN:
Hillary Clinton: Bill should "absolutely not" have resigned over Lewinsky scandal (CBS News, 10/14/18)
"In retrospect, do you think Bill should've resigned in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?" correspondent Tony Dokoupil asked."Absolutely not," Clinton said."It wasn't an abuse of power?""No. No."In the past year, with the rise of the #MeToo movement, a host of key political, business and entertainment figures have resigned or withdrawn from their positions in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment or assault. There has been criticism -- from New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, for one -- that President Clinton, too, should have resigned after he was impeached by the Republican-led House in December 1998
