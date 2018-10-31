DONALD WHO?:

During CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday show, national correspondent Miguel Marquez said that he was shocked at how "how big" and "how quickly" the protest against Trump's visit grew.





According to Marquez, there were two different protests taking place. Marquez said that protest he was at, which was about a block away from the Tree of Life synagogue, was not planned 24 hours ago.





According to CNN, police had tried to clear path for Trump's motorcade. But Marquez later said the president had "moved off in another direction."