October 30, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Top congressional leaders in both parties decline to join Trump in Pittsburgh (MELANIE ZANONA - 10/30/18, The Hill)
The top congressional leaders from both parties declined an invitation from the White House to join President Trump on Tuesday in Pittsburgh in the wake of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 30, 2018 7:14 PM
« IMAGINE THINKING THEY AREN'T YOUR NEIGHBORS?: | Main | THEY NEEDED DEMOCRATS TO DEFEAT THE NOMINATION »