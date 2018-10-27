October 27, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Trump 'has been ABANDONED!' Iran gloats US has been snubbed by EU over sanctions (ALICE SCARSI, Oct 27, 2018, Daily Express)
The crippling sanctions reintroduced in August by the US administration led to the isolation of Washington, Mr Rouhani said.Speaking to parliament in a speech broadcasted by the country's state television, the president of Iran claimed: "It does not happen often that the US makes a decision and its traditional allies abandon it."A year ago no one would have believed that Europe would stand with Iran and against America.
