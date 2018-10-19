DONALD WHO?:

A top Trump administration political appointee who just two days ago was on track to lead the Interior Department's inspector general's office resigned Friday from the federal government, according to an administration official.





Suzanne Israel Tufts was scheduled to be interviewed Friday morning for another inspector general position elsewhere in the government, according to a person with knowledge of the interview. But she did not show up for the appointment.





Her departure ends a madcap week, as the administration quickly scuttled an arrangement to make Tufts acting Interior watchdog amid media reports and scrutiny from Capitol Hill lawmakers.