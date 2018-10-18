DONALD WHO?:





Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will not attend the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as questions linger about what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Mnuchin and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced on Twitter Thursday.





'tis well we face no challenges, because this is the weakest presidency since Geral Ford's.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2018 3:37 PM

