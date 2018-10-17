DONALD WHO?:





President Trump has been slamming the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, but the central bank's officials appear to be tuning him out.





There was no mention of Trump or his unusual public criticism at the Fed's Sept. 25-26 monetary policy meeting, according to an official account released Wednesday with the standard three-week delay.





The meeting's minutes also indicated that Fed officials are undaunted in pushing ahead with more planned hikes in the central bank's benchmark short-term rate as the U.S. economy strengthens.