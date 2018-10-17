October 17, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
As Trump slams Fed, its policymakers are tuning him out -- and moving ahead with rate hikes (Jim Puzzanghera, OCT 17, 2018, LA Times)
President Trump has been slamming the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, but the central bank's officials appear to be tuning him out.There was no mention of Trump or his unusual public criticism at the Fed's Sept. 25-26 monetary policy meeting, according to an official account released Wednesday with the standard three-week delay.The meeting's minutes also indicated that Fed officials are undaunted in pushing ahead with more planned hikes in the central bank's benchmark short-term rate as the U.S. economy strengthens.
If you want lower rates you lower inflation, which means freer trade and movement of people. In thor words, you want the opposite of Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 17, 2018 5:29 PM