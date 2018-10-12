October 12, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Trump is losing his war on the war on coal (The Week, 10/11/18)
On Thursday, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reported that estimated U.S. coal production dropped 2.7 percent from the previous week and 3.3 percent from a year earlier. Year-to-date, the EIA said, total U.S. coal production is 2.8 percent lower than during the same period in 2017. Trump essentially slowed coal's decline when he took office, but the long downward slide continues.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 12, 2018 8:03 AM