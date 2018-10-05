DONALD WHO?:

Leonard Lance is a Republican congressman seeking re-election in a Republican district. But he has little to say about the Republican president.





Lance's campaign website, which outlines his positions on immigration, taxes and other hot issues, offers no statement of support for President Donald Trump.





On his Twitter and Facebook accounts, Lance has offered no plaudits this year for the president. When he does reference Trump, he's more likely to note their differences. He's co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to restrict the president's power to impose tariffs on imports and to require reunification of immigrant children and parents separated after being caught crossing the southern border. He's also touted his support for gun control. [...]





Among 56 House battleground districts, the Republican nominees in 19 - more than a third - have offered no support for Trump on their campaign websites or on campaign Twitter and Facebook posts made this year, a Reuters analysis shows.