October 14, 2018

DISTRACTED WHILE MALE:

ADHD overdiagnosis in younger students, says global study (Mereana Hond, 10/14/18, Al Jazeera)

Researchers are warning teachers and clinicians are mistaking immaturity in the classroom for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.

A global study shows the youngest children in a classroom are often compared with their older and more mature classmates and that is leading to overdiagnosis in the younger students.

