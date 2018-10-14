October 14, 2018
DISTRACTED WHILE MALE:
ADHD overdiagnosis in younger students, says global study (Mereana Hond, 10/14/18, Al Jazeera)
Researchers are warning teachers and clinicians are mistaking immaturity in the classroom for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.A global study shows the youngest children in a classroom are often compared with their older and more mature classmates and that is leading to overdiagnosis in the younger students.
