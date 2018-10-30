DIRTY HO!:

Days before the midterm elections, President Trump claimed that he was preparing an executive order to end birthright citizenship. But Judge James C. Ho, a recent Trump appointee, may stand in his way.





"Birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment. That birthright is protected no less for children of undocumented persons than for descendants of Mayflower passengers," the U.S. circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit wrote in a 2006 law review article. Contrary to Trump's announcement Tuesday, Ho said that a constitutional amendment was the exclusive way to restrict birthright citizenship.





"Opponents of illegal immigration cannot claim to champion the rule of law and then, in the same breath, propose policies that violate our Constitution," Ho said in a 2011 opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal, reinforcing his earlier position.



