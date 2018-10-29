CUE TRUMPBOT DENIALS:

GOP Rep. Steve King (Iowa) on Saturday defended his association with a Nazi-linked group in Austria, telling The Washington Post that the group is "far right."

He made the comments about Austria's Freedom Party, a group founded by a former Nazi SS officer and whose current leader was active in neo-Nazi circles, according to the paper.

"If they were in America pushing the platform that they push, they would be Republicans," King, who is known for his inflammatory statements about immigration, told the Post.









Stein's attorneys, James Pratt and Michael Shultz, argued Monday in a sentencing memo that sending Stein to prison for life was unwarranted, and that a sentence of 15 years would be appropriate. They said the judge should factor in the "backdrop to this case" when crafting an appropriate sentence.

"2016 was 'lit.' The court cannot ignore the circumstances of one of the most rhetorically mold-breaking, violent, awful, hateful and contentious presidential elections in modern history, driven in large measure by the rhetorical China shop bull who is now our president," they wrote.

"Trump's brand of rough-and-tumble verbal pummeling heightened the rhetorical stakes for people of all political persuasions," they added. "A personal normally at a 3 on a scale of political talk might have found themselves at a 7 during the election. A person, like Patrick, who would often be at a 7 during a normal day, might 'go to 11.' See SPINAL TAP. That climate should be taken into account when evaluating the rhetoric that formed the basis of the government's case."

Stein's attorneys, who called their client an "early and avid" Trump supporter, said it was important to keep in mind that "almost no one thought Trump was going to win" when evaluating the likelihood of an attack. The plot was supposed to take place after the election, as the group didn't want their attack to boost Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Stein, in a message to an undercover agent, wrote that if they attacked ahead of the election it would "give a lot of ammunition to the Hillary supporters" and said that Clinton could never be allowed to be president.

"Trump's win changed everything, and it is reasonable to speculate that it would have changed things among the defendants as well," the attorneys wrote. "The urgency for action would be gone. The feeling of a losing battle would be gone. The conspiracies, in part, would be disproven as the transition from Obama to Trump took place. It is logical to conclude that the discussed attack would never have happened in the world that existed post-Trump."

Stein's attorneys said their client got caught up in the anti-Muslim information he was devouring online. His knowledge of the Quran, his attorneys wrote, "came directly from the internet and conservative talk-show hosts such as Sean Hannity and Michael Savage. Patrick himself had never read the Quran, nor had he participated in a comparative study of any religion."







Anti-Semitic incidents have increased dramatically, up 57 percent in just the last year according to the Anti-Defamation League, and, in fact, hate crimes are up across the board. Statistics show the number of people killed by far-right extremists since Sept. 11 are roughly equal to the number killed in the U.S. by jihadist terrorists-a fact that has received little public attention and gone unremarked upon by F.B.I. Director Christopher Wray in his annual testimony before Congress. Hate crimes against Muslims also rose almost 20 percent in 2016 over 2015.

Two major developments appear to be driving the increase in acts of hatred. The first is the creation of an extremist community online. [...]

The second development that has lit up this increasingly linked and animated extremist world is the advent of Donald Trump. The statistics demonstrate clearly that the biggest bump in hate crimes in recent history coincides with the period since his presidential campaign began. This is not just a matter of correlation but causation. Trump's incendiary rhetoric, from his accusation that Mexicans coming to the U.S. were rapists to his claims that the caravan of impoverished Central American migrants coming north included Middle Easterners-aka "terrorists"-has given license to those who peddle hatred to emerge from the shadows. Much as ISIS has done with its far-flung recruits, Trump's conspiracy theories have weaponized mental disability. Sayoc and Bowers seem clearly unhinged, barely functioning and susceptible to any utterance from the Commander-in-Chief. While Bowers wrote that he was concerned Trump was controlled by Jews, both believed his nonsense about a menacing horde coming to attack us. In Bowers's case, his twisted belief that the venerable Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society was a fifth column supporting the caravan, ignited his ghastly bloodletting.

Though he was sure to condemn Saturday's attack and last week's terror, Trump evinces little conviction. He denounces "globalists," not Jews, but anyone with eyes to see recognizes the reference to international Jewry - one made all the more palpable by his sly attacks on billionaire George Soros and gleeful suggestions that this Holocaust survivor is funding the caravan. His reference to his own former staffer, Gary Cohn, late of Goldman Sachs, as a globalist - as well as the closing ad of the 2016 campaign, which vilified Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Soros, a trinity of Jewish capital, all underscore the case.



