CRANK UP THE DVR:

Explosions! Space! Puppets! If you grew up with Thunderbirds or Captain Scarlet as a kid, prepare to get a blast of miniature nostalgia, as Gerry Anderson's new series, Firestorm, is officially a go.





Firestorm was originally conceived and developed by the Thunderbirds creator back in 2001 under the title Storm Force. Eventually bought by a Japanese production company, it was developed as an anime. Now, director Mark Woollard (who worked with Gerry from the early 1980s), Jamie Anderson and a team have made a true Gerry Anderson version of the concept, going back to the original concepts - and, yes, the puppets.





The series is filmed in "Ultramarionation", a brand new method of filming based on the foundations of Anderson's own Supermarionation techniques, combining the physical sets and model work with modern film-making.