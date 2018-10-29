CONSIDER THE BEAM:

Americans of all political stripes righty denounced the leader of the free world for making a moral equivalence between "very fine people on both sides." But while activists on the Left readily condemn the language that led to the attacks on Soros and in Pittsburgh, there's a disconnect when it comes to Minister Louis Farrakhan.





Just a few weeks ago, the long-time leader of the Nation of Islam posted a video on Twitter defending his decades of Jew-bashing by comparing people to insects, declaring, "I'm not anti-Semitic, I'm anti-termite." Back in March Tamika Mallory, one of the organizers of the Women's March, tried to square her praise for a man who regularly dehumanizes Jews as the root of all evil with fighting racism, writing, "I am the same woman who helped to build an intersectional movement that fights for the rights of all people and stands against hatred and discrimination of all forms."





Mallory isn't some passive observer either, unexpectedly caught up in the verbal crossfire. She's a full-on cheerleader, posting photos of herself on Instagram with Farrakhan captioned "GOAT" ("greatest of all time"). The Women's March then issued its own seven-paragraph word salad, which like Mallory's, failed to articulate a specific critique of Farrakhan's rhetoric while throwing around the term "intersectionality" to somehow defend being soft on anti-Semitism. The most they would allow is that Farrakhan's statements are "not aligned with the Women's March Unity Principles," followed by some half-hearted language about how anti-Semitism is wrong.





Unsurprisingly, Mallory and the organization she founded had nothing to say about Farrakhan's most recent play for attention even as Republicans follow his lead by fearmongering against a globalist conspiracy for political gain.





Words, or the lack thereof, matter.