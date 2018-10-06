CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:





"We don't really know what's happened to the people that have been affected by (public housing demolition) at all," said Eric Chyn, assistant professor at the University of Virginia, in an interview with the AEA. "One of the hopes was that children and adults would benefit by getting out of those areas because these areas were very very difficult environments."





Chyn's paper in the October issue of the American Economic Review examines what happened when Chicago razed some of its roughest projects and forcibly relocated families.





Chyn found that children who left public housing for more stable communities were 9 percent more likely to be employed as adults and earned 16 percent more per year. The impacts were even larger for kids who were young when they moved. The findings underscore the long-term consequences that living in impoverished communities has for children and offers important insights for housing policy.